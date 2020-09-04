Phew! Revolting spit and poo brews shown in Swedish exhibit

In this photo dated Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, made available by Disgusting Food Museum, a selection of drinks, including coca leaf liqueur, ant gin, fishy whisky and scorpion vodka along with a squirrel decanter, are on display at the Disgusting Food Museum in Malmo, Sweden, that will open Saturday Sept. 5. Each exhibit is considered a delicacy somewhere in the world, but strikes many unaccustomed palates as revolting, and the exhibit curator says humans have always been inventive when it comes to making booze. (Andreas Ahrens / Disgusting Food Museum via AP)

MALMO, Sweden (AP) — Sweden’s Disgusting Food Museum is opening a three-month temporary exhibit this weekend with revolting alcohol.

The exhibits include an Icelandic beer made with whale testicle that’s been smoked in sheep’s dung and a strong Scottish brew that is served from the mouth of a taxidermied squirrel.

Most of the brews are considered a delicacy somewhere, but can strike many unaccustomed palates as revolting.

The museum director says human beings have always been desperate to get drunk and have been quite inventive when it came to make booze.

Examples include spitting out chewed corn to start a wine-making fermentation processes to people drinking perfume in the Soviet Union or prison wine fermented in a toilet tank.