North Carolina golf club congratulates God — and lightning bolt — for ‘almighty hole in 1’

(Fox News) — (8/23/19) Of the 10 holes-in-one that have been shot at a North Carolina golf club, the last one may qualify as the strangest.

A lightning bolt struck a flagstick at the Eagle Creek Golf Club in Moyock this week, leaving behind a strange pattern burned into the green.

“We at EAGLE CREEK GOLF CLUB would like to congratulate GOD on his almighty hole in 1,” Taylor Paasch posted on Facebook Wednesday. “On hole #7 not sure what tees he played or what the distance was or what club he used, but what a great shot!”

Severe storms with lightning blew through the area the night before, the Virginian-Pilot reports.

