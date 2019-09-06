Money Mystery: Bundles Of Cash Discovered At Grocery Store

(WGBA) – (9/6/19) A mystery that continues to stump employees and customers at the original Austin’s Grocery Store in Allouez, Wisconsin, where more bundles of cash keep turning up.

Back in early July, a wad of money was found on the store’s floor. It happened again, and again, and three more times after that. In all, six bundles of cash have been found on the floor of the store in the last month-and-a-half, and no one has claimed any of it yet.

The store manager says there’s nearly $400 to $500 in cash at this point.

