Man says he was holding hash brown when cited for driving while using cellphone
(WVLA) - (2/27/19) NORWALK, CT. (WTNH) - Was it a cellphone, or a hash brown?
A trial in Connecticut is trying to figure out that very question.
Jason Stiber was cited last April during a traffic stop for driving while using a cellphone.
He said he stopped at McDonald's to get a hash brown and ate it on the way to work.
The officer testified he saw Stiber holding a cellphone with the screen illuminated while his mouth was moving.
"It's our position there was no violation. He made a mistake. He's human. He puts his pants on one leg at a time, and cops make mistakes," said defense attorney John Thygerson.
So far, Stiber has spent around a thousand in legal fees fighting a ticket that carries a $300 fine.
