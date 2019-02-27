Man says he was holding hash brown when cited for driving while using cellphone

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WVLA) - (2/27/19) NORWALK, CT. (WTNH) - Was it a cellphone, or a hash brown?

A trial in Connecticut is trying to figure out that very question.

Jason Stiber was cited last April during a traffic stop for driving while using a cellphone.

He said he stopped at McDonald's to get a hash brown and ate it on the way to work.

The officer testified he saw Stiber holding a cellphone with the screen illuminated while his mouth was moving.

"It's our position there was no violation. He made a mistake. He's human. He puts his pants on one leg at a time, and cops make mistakes," said defense attorney John Thygerson.

So far, Stiber has spent around a thousand in legal fees fighting a ticket that carries a $300 fine.