Illinois mother arrested for driving with kids on car roof in a pool

DIXON (WTVO) – Dixon Police say they’ve arrested a woman accused of driving with children inside of a pool, on the roof of her vehicle.

This happened Tuesday afternoon around 3pm. Investigators received a complaint from a concerned citizen of someone driving with an inflatable pool on top of their car.

Officers searched for the vehicle and found a white Audi Q5 driving westbound on Illinois Route 2 just west of Palmyra Road.

Police say a blue inflatable pool was on the roof with two juveniles inside of the pool.

Officers conducted a traffic stop. During the investigation, officers say 49-year-old Jennifer A. Janus Yeager, of Dixon, drove into town to inflate the pool at a friends’ house. Dixon police say Yeager had her two juvenile daughters ride inside of the empty pool to hold it down on their drive home.

Yeager was arrested for two counts of Endangering the Health or Life of a Child and two counts of Reckless Conduct.

She was also cited for failure to secure a passenger of the age of 8 and under the age of 16.

Yeager was taken to the Dixon Police Department where she was released after posting bond.