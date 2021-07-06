Headed to the Blue Zoo Aquarium today? It’s on lockdown after a python escaped

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – The Blue Zoo Aquarium is currently on lockdown after a python is believed to have escaped its enclosure inside of the mall.

Here are a few details about the missing snake that were provided by a representative of the Aquarium:

  • Her name is “Cara”
  • She is a *friendly Burmese Python
  • She is frequently handled by employees
  • She is also used routinely for educational purposes
  • Blue Zoo chose to close voluntarily while they look for Cara

This is a developing story.

We’ll provide more details as they are made available.

