Headed to the Blue Zoo Aquarium today? It’s on lockdown after a python escaped







BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – The Blue Zoo Aquarium is currently on lockdown after a python is believed to have escaped its enclosure inside of the mall.

Here are a few details about the missing snake that were provided by a representative of the Aquarium:

Her name is “Cara”

She is a *friendly Burmese Python

She is frequently handled by employees

She is also used routinely for educational purposes

Blue Zoo chose to close voluntarily while they look for Cara

This is a developing story.

We’ll provide more details as they are made available.