Creepy Dolls Leave Missouri Cities On Edge

(NBC News) – (8/16/19) Two Missouri cities are caught up in one bizarre riddle.

Stuffed dolls keep popping up in random places in Crystal City and Festus, and nobody seems to know why.

“It is a little creepy,” says Tamera Pruett.

“Dolls are just creepy in general to me. I don’t like them,” says Logan Galczynski.

This all started a little over a week ago when a toy meant for play started causing panic. One after another, they keep popping up in perplexing places. A few don’t have heads.

At first, I didn’t realize it was a doll. I was like ‘What is that?'” explains Pruett.

Tamara spotted one of the dolls next to a light pole near a busy intersection.

“It looked like it was crying and in time out and it was raining, and I thought, that’s kind of creepy now,” she said.

Evidently, enough people were spooked that Festus Police is looking into this.

