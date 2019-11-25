Chihuahua puts SUV in reverse, rolls across highway in Louisiana

SLIDELL, La. (WWL-TV) — A hairy situation was narrowly avoided on the Northshore on Friday after a dog somehow put an SUV in reverse as its owners were pumping gas and rolled out into the road.

Slidell police officials put the bizarre case in the “We Can’t Make This Stuff Up” category when they made the announcement on Facebook Friday evening.

Chihuahua puts SUV in reverse This past Friday evening, a couple was pumping gas at a gas station on Gause Boulevard. A 5 pound chihuahua, who was inside of the SUV, put the vehicle in reverse. The SUV, rolled backwards, crossed over Gause Boulevard (a 4 lane highway) and came to rest at the gas station across the street. The owner did sustain a minor injury while trying to chase down the vehicle. It was discovered the vehicle had a mechanical issue, which allowed the transmission to change gears without sometime having to press the brake. It is a miracle that no one was seriously injured and that no other vehicles were struck during this incident.Let this be a lesson to everyone to please use caution when leaving pets inside of your vehicle! Posted by Slidell Police Department on Sunday, November 24, 2019

According to officials, a couple was pumping gas when their 5-pound chihuahua, who stayed inside the vehicle, managed to put the SUV into reverse.

With the dog inside, the vehicle rolled across the four-lane highway and eventually came to a stop at another gas station across the street.

Luckily, no other vehicles were hit and no one was seriously hurt, although one of the chihuahua’s owners was slightly injured while trying to chase down the SUV.

The chihuahua’s identity (and its owners’) was not released to the public, but that didn’t stop Slidell PD’s post from receiving thousands of likes and hundreds of shares and comments — many of which did not disappoint.

“Cheaper gas across the street?” one commenter said.

“That little pup drives better than half the people in this town,” one person added.

“Never a dull moment in Slidell,” said another.

“So is the chihuahua being held for questioning?” one said.

It wasn’t clear how the miniature dog managed to maneuver the vehicle out of park, but police officials said video of the incident would be made available at a later date.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.