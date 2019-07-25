Caught On Camera: Burglar Bear goes dumpster diving

LYONS, Colorado – (7/25/19) This bear entered the trash area behind the bud depot, a marijuana dispensary in Lyons, Colorado, last week.

Looking around to see if he’s spotted by anyone, he discovers a holy grail of temptation, a trash dumpster.

After looking through the “Munchies”, he decides he wants it all and goes into reverse with the dumpster in his paws, back through gate and down the street.

Unfortunately, he had no success at “dumpster diving”.

The pot shop’s employees wondered why they couldn’t find their dumpster at first, then checked security cameras to discover the attempted heist.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.