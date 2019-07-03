Blue Bell responds to recent viral video

(WVLA)

BRENHAM, Tex. (KYLE, KWKT) – (7/3/19) Blue Bell Creameries is responding after video showing an unknown woman licking the inside of an ice cream tub before placing it back in a grocery store freezer went viral.

The company says it is working with police after the video surfaced on Twitter over the weekend.

It is unknown where the video was taken, but it has received a lot of comments on social media.

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

Blue Bell has since released the following statement on their website:

“We want to thank our consumers for alerting us to the incident this past weekend of a video posted to social media showing a Blue Bell item being tampered with. We take this issue very seriously and are currently working with law enforcement, retail partners and social media platforms. This type of incident will not be tolerated. “Food safety is a top priority, and we work hard to provide a safe product and maintain the highest level of confidence from our consumers. “During production, our half gallons are flipped upside down and sent to a hardening room where the ice cream freezes to the lid creating a natural seal. The lids are frozen tightly to the carton. Any attempt at opening the product should be noticeable. “We will continue to monitor this situation. “ BLUE BELL OFFICIAL WEBSITE

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.