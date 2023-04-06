WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past few weeks, the Ark-La-Miss has experienced multiple severe weather events. A large amount of the storms that have pushed through the area produced hail. Here is how you can determine the right size of the hail and report it:

Hail sizes

Hail Size (Diameter in Inches) Description 0.25, 1/4 Pea Size 0.50, 1/2 Mothball, Peanut, USB Plug 0.75, 3/4 Penny Size 1 Quarter Size 1.25, 1-1/4 Half Dollar Size 1.50, 1-1/2 Ping Pong Ball Size 1.75, 1-3 /4 Golf Ball Size, Oreo Cookie 2 Lime, Medium Hen Egg size 2.50, 2-1/2 Tennis Ball Size 2.75, 2-3/4 Baseball Size 3 Large Apple 4 Softball 4.50, 4-1/2 Grapefruit Larger than 4.50, 4-1/2 Potentially a new record size. Freeze it, measure it, and report it to your NWS office Size chart information provided by the National Weather Service

How to report your hail

When reporting hail to the National Weather Service, there are a few things to do first. You must know which office your county resides in, take a picture of the hail (preferably with reference to its size, like a coin), and know what time the hail occurred, and its relevancy of it. “Relevancy of it” means don’t report something that happened a year ago, if it is relevant to the current or very recent weather, like happening now or that day, then it is relevant. The more information you provide about what you are trying to report, the better the NWS can record it.

One way you can submit a report is to email it to your respective office. An example of what you can say would look like this: hail report at 3:27 PM on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Blank County/Parish on Blank Street. Photo attached of hail next to relevant object.

The most preferred way is to use the “Submit a Storm Report” form that each National Weather Office has on its website. Each form is very easy to fill out and will be linked below. These storm report forms can also be used to submit reports of other things besides hail, like storm damage.

The National Weather Service office of Shreveport, La. page can be found here.

Counties/Parishes under this office: Bienville Parish, Caldwell Parish, Claiborne Parish, Grant Parish, Jackson Parish, LaSalle Parish, Lincoln Parish, Ouachita Parish, Union Parish, Winn Parish, Columbia County, and Union County.

The National Weather Service office of Little Rock, Ark. page can be found here.

Counties/Parishes under this office: Bradley County, Calhoun County, Drew County, and Ouachita County.

The National Weather Service office of Jackson, Ms. page can be found here.