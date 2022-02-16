The efficiency and frequency that you receive your weather alerts are what is going to help keep you and your family safe in an emergency.

Wireless emergency alerts:

“Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) are emergency messages sent by authorized government alerting authorities through your mobile carrier.” National Weather Service

WEA’s can help keep you safe, when received at the right time, during a weather emergency.

WEA’S will look different than a normal text message, they will have a distinct tone and vibration, it will also repeat the message twice. The message will typically show the type of alert, what time it will take place, what actions you may need to take, and the agency issuing the alert.

Warnings that the National Weather Service can issue include tornado, severe thunderstorm, flash flood, hurricane, typhoon, storm surge, extreme wind, dust storm, snow squall, and tsunamis.

NOAA Radio:

The NOAA Weather Radio is a nationwide network of radio stations, it continually broadcasts weather information from the nearest National Weather Service office.

This is an excellent source of information when the power goes out or it is in the middle of the night and most people are asleep.

Television and Radio:

Both are vital to how the public receives warnings, they can spread information effectively and efficiently very quickly. Your local news station and radio station will distribute information as “watches” and “warnings” as they receive the information from the NWS.

On-air meteorologists also develop their forecasts and storm tracks for the local area.

Television is an especially good source for your severe weather updates. It can be used to display graphics like a live Doppler radar as well as county and parish maps to describe and display the event in great detail.

The downside of both television and radio is the devices have to be on and you’ll have to be able to see or hear the warnings. For this reason, it wouldn’t be wise to solely rely on these sources for your severe weather updates but to also use a combination of others in this list.

Sirens: