The first step for surviving any type of severe weather is to have a plan ready before storms enter the picture. Here are some tips and tools to help you develop that plan:

Locate your safe space or shelter, if you do not have one in your home, please make a plan to evacuate to a shelter or a sturdier building.

If you have a shelter or a safe space, consider storing important documents and other irreplaceable items there, space permitting.

Have something to cover up with: pillows, blankets, sleeping bags, mattresses, and other house hold objects could protect you from falling or flying debris.

Keep trees and branches trimmed to limit the amount of debris.

Secure any outside objects or bring them under the car port, like trash cans, trampolines, children’s toys, gardening supplies, etc.

Bring your pet that resides outside inside your shelter or see that they have a way to shield themselves from the weather if they cannot fit inside the shelter.

Sign up for weather notifications on your phone and listen for outdoor sirens if your area has them.

Build a weather safety kit, more on that below.

What should I put in my weather safety kit?