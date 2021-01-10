WINTER WEATHER UPDATE: Sunday, January 10th, 2021















WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! I hope you’re staying warm out there today, as it has been another cold and cloudy day for the ArkLaMiss. Precipitation is starting to move into the area, and this is going to lead to a wintry mess for us as we head into tonight and tomorrow morning.

Speaking of precipitation, we’ve seen areas of rain and snow already across our southern and western parishes. This activity is expected to increase in coverage and intensity through the remainder of this evening into tonight, with everyone seeing a change over to snow through the evening. Lows will eventually fall to the freezing mark for everyone at some point.

We do have a Winter Storm Warning in effect for much of our area, with a Winter Weather Advisory for some of our more extreme southern parishes and our counties in southern Arkansas.

The WSW has been issued to account for accumulations of 2-4″ of snow, with locally higher amounts possible. Those in the WWA should see less, getting up to 2 inches possible.

Impacts to travel are becoming more likely through the night tonight into tomorrow morning. Bridges, elevated roadways and secondary roads will be most impacted, as there could be accumulation. Make sure to take it easy, as black ice (ice that is invisible on the roadways) is likely on bridges, and some secondary roads.

Snow will linger into Monday morning, but will wrap up shortly after sunrise. It will remain a cold and cloudy day, with highs getting into the upper 30’s.

Monday night looks to be a cold one, as skies will eventually clear. With some lingering snow on the ground, this will allow our temps to plummet to the lower to middle 20’s.

We do see some recover in our temperatures as we go through the week, as highs will return to the lower 60’s by the time we get to Thursday. We should remain dry as well.

Another cold front should move in towards the end of the week, with highs returning to the middle 50’s. This cold front will remain dry, so we should not see any precipitation out of it.