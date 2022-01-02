Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of the ArkLaMiss through Noon Sunday

WEST MONROE, La. — (1/2/2022) A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several ArkLaMiss counties/parishes as light wintry precipitation begins to fall across the area. The upper trough of low pressure responsible for last night’s cold front is beginning to exit the region, scouring out remaining moisture as light rain, sleet, and snow. Some bands of moderate precipitation have also been noticed.

Winter Weather Advisory issued until Noon, Sunday

Temperatures have plunged to near/below freezing in many locations. While ground temperatures remain too warm for any appreciable accumulation, elevated surfaces could see minor accumulations that would lead to some slick travel. Caution on local roadways is advised.

Temperatures won’t recover much, leading to most locations dropping well below freezing tonight. Make sure to stay warm safely. A Winter Weather Advisory means that light accumulations of wintry precipitation could impact travel, but won’t make it impossible. Most precipitation should exit the region by early afternoon.