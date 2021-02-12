Winter storm likely for entire ArkLaMiss late Sunday into Monday

WEST MONROE, La. — (2/12/2021) A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the entire ArkLaMiss region ahead of an expected, early week winter system. A mixture of freezing rain, sleet, and snow could lead to significant accumulations for the entire region.

Winter Storm Watch in effect until Monday evening

Waves of light precipitation will be possible through much of the weekend. Most of that precipitation would fall in the form of light freezing rain or sleet. A few snowflakes could mix in at times. Accumulations, if any, would likely remain light.

Another round of freezing rain and sleet is possible Sunday morning, with an increasing concern that some light accumulations could be possible on elevated surfaces.

A strengthening shortwave trough will approach the region Sunday afternoon. A surface low is likely to develop across the western Gulf late Sunday night, providing overrunning moisture atop our continued cold air mass. Types of precipitation will vary from mainly snow in our northwestern counties/parishes, to freezing rain and sleet along the Mississippi River.

Expected precipitation types for late Sunday through Monday

Regardless of precipitation type, local roadways are expected to be impacted by significant accumulations. Snow and sleet accumulations will vary depending on location, but southern parishes could also see up to 0.25″ of ice accumulation.

Another possible winter weather scenario could develop for Wednesday and Thursday, but uncertainty remains regarding the types of precipitation much of our area will see. We will continue to update this forecast as details become more clear.

Expected types of precipitation for Wednesday-Thursday

All ArkLaMiss residents should finalize preparations for sub-freezing temperatures and hazardous road conditions this weekend.