SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Strong storms and possible tornadoes brought widespread reports of damage and power outages across the ArkLaTex late Tuesday night.

As of 11:30 p.m., SWEPCO reported more than 32,000 without power in Caddo Parish alone and another 11,000 in Bossier Parish. According to data aggregating all electric utilities in the region, straight-line winds associated with the storms likely knocked out power to 25% of all power customers in most of East Texas and Northwest Louisiana along the I-20 corridor.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is reporting power lines down on Old Plain Dealing Road in Benton. Deputies are responding to several locations where downed trees and damage have been reported in Benton, Haughton, and South Bossier.

Some of the most significant reports of damage are coming out of South Bossier in Golden Meadows, Plantation Trace, and surrounding areas, including the South Bossier Mobile Home Park off Barksdale Boulevard. That’s where Bossier City police and fire have set up a mobile command center.

The city is also setting up a shelter at the Bossier Civic Center for anyone displaced by the storms.

In Caddo Parish, radar indicated rotation was observed starting around 9:45 p.m. west Southern Hills in South Shreveport around 9:45 p.m., tracking through southeast Shreveport near 70th Street before crossing over into southern Bossier City as the storms moved through before moving on toward Haughton and then weakened near Doyline around 10:15 p.m.

Damaged fencing along Sunflower Rd. in south Bossier City from storms Tuesday night, April 12, 2022. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Storms brought trees down along Norris Ferry Road in South Shreveport late Tuesday night, taking down power lines in some areas. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Other rotations tracked on radar Tuesday night: