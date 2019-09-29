Weekend Weather: Sunday, September 29th







Happy Sunday! It’s been yet another hot September day with sun and clouds mixed. Highs have been in the lower to middle 90’s.

As the ridge of high pressure off towards our north and east continues to build it will continue to keep rain chances away, only allowing for a few clouds to develop during the heat of the day.

Tonight will be another warm one, especially for this time of year. Lows are expected to drop into the lower 70’s with clear skies.

Tomorrow high pressure will continue to build but it won’t be centered over us quite yet. Aside from a few clouds, lots of sunshine and hot temperatures can be expected with highs reaching the upper 90’s.

This ridge of high pressure will hold a tight grip on the pattern as we go through the first half of the upcoming week. Highs will reach the middle to upper 90’s with a few clouds from time to time, only furthering the drought. This has also prompted more counties and parishes to be added to the list of burn bans.

We will see changes by the time we get to the Thursday/Friday timeframe. A weak cold front will bring an increase in cloud cover and chance for showers and thunderstorms. With this being said, chances remain low at this moment due to uncertainties, only about a 20 percent chance.

Once this front moves through, clear skies and somewhat cooler but especially drier conditions can be expected. Highs will drop from the upper 90’s to the lower 90’s, even possibly upper 80’s if the front manages to hold together enough. Dew point temperatures will drop significantly, so even though it will still be warm behind the front, it will feel much more tolerable.

The tropics are starting to quiet down as we only have one system to watch. Hurricane Lorenzo is way out in the Atlantic and is expected to turn northward, with no impacts to the United States expected.