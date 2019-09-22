Weekend Weather: Sunday, September 22nd, 2019















Happy Sunday! It’s been another day with sunshine and a few clouds, but we are a few degrees warmer. We haven’t seen any shower or storms either.

Tonight will be another warm, clear and quiet one. We’ll see lows dropping into the lower 70’s.

The tropics have been fairly active, with a new storm as of this morning. There are currently two tropical systems; Jerry and Karen. At this time they are expected to mainly stay over the Carribean and open ocean, posing no threat to the ArkLaMiss.

Things start to change by the time we start the new work week. We will have some low chances for rain as we will have a couple fronts moving into the region.

For Monday, it appears the best chance for showers and thunderstorms will stay mainly into Southern Arkansas. For the rest of us, it will be another hot and humid day with highs in the middle 90’s with some afternoon clouds.

For Tuesday, this front will position itself over more of the ArkLaMiss, bringing a scattered shower and storm chance for most, if not all of the ArkLaMiss. Highs during this time should generally be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s.

The front that was looking to bring us some lower end shower and storm chances for Thursday now appears too weak to bring us any shower or thunderstorm chances. It will bring an increase in clouds and some slightly cooler temps.

Speaking of temps, through the week they look to stay in the lower to middle 90’s. It looks like by next weekend high pressure will return, drying us out and heating us up into the middle to upper 90’s once again.

We certainly need the rain, as drought conditions continue to worsen across the ArkLaMiss. There are still many burn bans in effect, despite the recent rainfall.