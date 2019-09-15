Weekend Weather: Sunday, September 15th











WEST MONROE, LA (9/15/19) Happy Sunday! Yet another hot and somewhat humid one for us this weekend as pesky high pressure staying in control of our weather. We’ve seen lots of sunshine and some puffy cumulus clouds.

We’ve also seen a few very very isolated showers out there, but all in all most of us are dry. As high pressure builds through the upcoming week, any isolated showers and storms will no longer be possible.

The continued hot and dry weather is fueling drought conditions across the ArkLaMiss. Drought continues to intensify, with Moderate drought starting to show up across more of the area. This leading to more parishes and counties to issue burn bans. drought is expected to get worse as unseasonably hot temperatures and low rain chances look to stick around.

The tropics are currently very active, with multiple disturbances and a Tropical Storm (Humberto). The only one to really affect our weather is a small disturbance that’s currently sitting in the Gulf of Mexico. This is not expected to bring us any rain until Friday, maybe some clouds from time to time. It will eventually head into Texas before getting caught up into a weak front.

With that being said, high pressure will remain in control of our pattern through much of the upcoming work week. Highs will be in the upper 90’s to lower 100’s, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and maybe an isolated shower or two.

The mentioned “cold” front ultimately washes out over the ArkLaMiss by the time it gets to us Friday. It will provide a chance for some showers and thunderstorms for the end of the week, with chances for rain slowly increasing due to more moisture from that disturbance. It will still be quite hot too, with highs in the middle and upper 90’s even on days there’s rain chances.

After this front washes out and moves on, it will be somewhat cooler and drier for the weekend. The extended forecast doesn’t offer much change as we go into next week, with hot and dry conditions continuing.