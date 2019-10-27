Weekend Weather: Sunday, October 27th







WEST MONROE, LA (10/27/19) Good Sunday! Some of us have been lucky enough to see sunshine, while many of us are have seen stubborn low cloudiness that has not mixed out. Where the sun has come out, temps have been able to get into the 70’s, with 60’s for cloudier areas.

Tonight the clouds should continue to slowly clear from west to east. We will see areas of patchy fog developing through the night once again, but skies should remain mostly clear. Lows are expected to drop into the upper 40’s to lower 50’s, right about where we’re supposed to be this time of year.

Tomorrow will essentially be different from what we saw today. Another than some fog to start the day off, we will see lots of sunshine through the day, with temperatures getting into the middle 70’s.

Moisture also really starts to return by the time we get to Tuesday ahead of our next system. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 70’s but a low end chance for showers and storms will exist for later Tuesday, continuing through the night.

Showers and some storms will be more widespread for Wednesday as a strong cold front moves through. Once again highs will generally be in the lower 70’s.

At this time it appears widespread severe weather looks unlikely. Periods of heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds appear to be the largest threats. We could see some decent rain totals, with locations along and north of I-20 favoring 1-2″ possible. South of I-20 will mainly be around an inch.

Showers and storms will persist through Wednesday night into a good chunk of Halloween, with eventual clearing towards the evening. Much cooler air will be moving in during this time, so if you’re planning on taking the children out for Trick or Treating, they may want to wear an extra layer or two under that costume.

Speaking of the cold air, Friday morning will one of the coldest mornings we’ve seen since Winter. Lows are expected to approach freezing, and it’s looking more likely our northern areas could see a light freeze. This would be for folks mainly in southern Arkansas, with more localized freezing reading possible along I-20. Regardless, it’s going to be cold for everyone!

Despite lots of sunshine Friday, it is going to be chilly through the day. Highs are going to struggle to hit the 60 degree mark.

The sunny weather continues into the weekend but we will gradually warm up, with highs getting into the middle 60’s.