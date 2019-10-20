Weekend Weather: Sunday, October 20th

WEST MONROE, La. (10/20/2019) — Make sure to stay weather aware through the night towards sunrise as that will be the best chance of severe weather. If you haven’t yet, make sure to download our KTVE/KARD Weather App for Apple and Android phones.















Happy Sunday! We started off the day on a much warmer and more humid note as a more unstable air mass is in place over the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures have been allowed to get into the middle to upper 80’s, with some locations even touching the 90 degree mark.

There has been enough moisture and upper level support for a few showers and thundershowers across the ArkLaMiss from the morning, continuing through the afternoon.

We will keep the warm, muggy atmosphere around tonight. Lows will drop into the lower 70’s with some clouds around and maybe an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

Our next strong cold front is off towards the northwest, bringing a line of strong to severe thunderstorms across the ArkLaMiss, mainly after midnight. Make sure to stay weather aware through the night towards sunrise as that will be the best chance of severe weather.

Damaging winds look to be the main threat with the line of storms moving through, otherwise we could see some small hail and an isolated tornado.

This system moves quickly through the ArkLaMiss we will start to see clearing during the second half of Monday, with the cooler air filtering in behind it.

This will lead to lots of sunshine, cooler high temperatures and chilly lows for Tuesday/Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s and lows will be in the upper 40’s.

Another front is expected to move in by the time we get to Thursday/Friday. At this time widespread severe weather is not expected but some storms could be in the strong side.

Once this front moves through we’re back to sunny and cool weather, with potentially some of the coolest air we’ve seen in months. Highs look like they could be in the middle to upper 60’s, with lows in the lower to middle 40’s. Some isolated areas could lows getting into the upper 30’s.