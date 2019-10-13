Weekend Weather: Sunday, October 13th















WEST MONROE, LA (10/13/19) Good Sunday to you! We had a chilly start to the morning once again with most locations getting into the 40’s and 50’s.

We also started the day off with some shower activity, but through the course of the afternoon this activity has tapered off. We have been left with intervals of clouds and sunshine, and should remain dry through at least tomorrow afternoon. Lows tonight will be a little more mild than the last couple, with generally lower to middle 50’s expected.

We will see a break during at least the first half of tomorrow before more showers and thunderstorms roll in later on in the day along a weak warm front. Highs will be a bit warmer due to more warm, moist air coming up from the south, getting into the upper 70’s.

Showers and storms will continue through the night Monday and then for a good deal of the day Tuesday as the frontal boundary responsible somewhat stalls out over our area. This is good news considering we need the rain. However, some of the computer models are showing some locations possibly getting close to a half of foot of rain. This could pose a flooding risk through the day. Severe weather chances look low, but some strong storms could be possible.

This front then eventually moves out of our area by the time we get to Wednesday. Highs will drop to the lower 70’s, with a few showers possible in the morning.

Thursday and Friday look to remain dry as brief ridging from high pressure moves in. This will warm our highs back to the mid 70’s to lower 80’s with a few clouds.

Another front looks to move in by the time we get to next weekend, with showers and thunderstorms returning. We will need to keep our eyes on this system at it could bring a chance for some severe weather and flooding. It will also be warm and humid, with highs getting into the mid 80’s.