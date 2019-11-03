Weekend Forecast: Sunday, November 3rd 2019







WEST MONROE, LA (11/3/19) Happy Sunday! We started the day off on another chilly note with many locations getting very close to the freezing mark. The good news is there was plenty of sunshine to get us into the 60’s. There have also been some clouds from time to time.

Tonight we will see periods of clouds. It won’t be as cold as the last few night with lows dropping into the middle 40’s.

Tomorrow will be warmer than today as winds are now out of the southeast. We will see times of clouds and sun with highs once again getting into the upper 60’s.

The first half of the work week is looking quiet with temperatures going generally in the 70’s. There will be times of clouds and sun but we will stay dry.

Moisture in the air will also start to make a return towards the end of the week ahead of our next system. This will be most noticeable on Wednesday.

We stay rain-free until Thursday when our next system moves in. Scattered showers and storms will occur through much of the day Thursday. Severe weather looks unlikely at this time. This will be the only chance for showers and storms for the week.

It looks like the ArkLaMiss will see around an inch of rain after this system is done. Some could see isolated higher amounts, with up to two inches possible.

After this front moves through we will see a brief shot of cool air, as highs will go back to the 50’s. This will be short lived as by the weekend highs will return to the 60’s with sun and some passing clouds.