Weekend Weather: Sunday, November 24th









WEST MONROE, LA (11/24/19) Happy Sunday! We’ve certainly put the sun in Sunday as it’s been another beautiful day. We’re also warmer than yesterday, with temperatures getting into the 60’s, as opposed to the 50’s.

Temperatures tonight will be milder than the last few, but it will still be chilly. Lows will be in the lower 40’s, as opposed to the 30’s. We will also have a few clouds from time to time.

We will continue to see warming into the start of the week, as highs will return to the 70’s for Monday and Tuesday. We’ll also see the clouds returning for Monday and especially Tuesday.

Tuesday will be our first chance of showers and storms as system #1 of this week moves in. We’ll see showers and thunderstorms for later Tuesday into very early Wednesday. No severe weather is expected.

We will see a brief cool down for Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will drop from the upper 70’s to the lower 60’s.

The good news is we will stay mostly dry until Friday, so impact to travel for Thanksgiving in our neck of the woods looks pretty decent. We’ll also stay mostly dry for Thanksgiving day itself; it will be chilly with an isolated shower but otherwise, not bad.

System #2 wastes no time making itself known as temperatures will go from the upper 50’s on Thanksgiving to the lower 70’s Friday. Rain chances slowly return for Friday as well.

Showers and storms become more widespread for Saturday as the cold front moves through. It appears severe weather chances look minimal with this system, but there could be a few strong to marginally severe storms.

Cold air also moves back in for next Sunday with clearing skies. Highs will go from the 70’s back to the 50’s.