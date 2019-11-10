Weekend Weather: Sunday, November 10th









WEST MONROE, LA (11/10/19) Happy Sunday! We’ve been enjoying a beautiful second half of the weekend with temperatures in the 70’s and some wispy high clouds from time to time. Enjoy it while it lasts, because the 70’s will not be back for at least the next week.

Tonight will be more mild than the last few. Lows are expected to drop into the lower 50’s with clouds increasing throughout the night.

Veterans Day should be dry until we hit the noon hour. That’s when showers will start to move their way in from the northwest. Southern Arkansas will see the showers first, with the activity spreading into Louisiana through the afternoon and evening. There could be a couple rumbles of thunder too.

Once the precip move out, an unseasonable arctic air mass will take its place. There could be enough moisture left in southern Arkansas once the cold air gets here to produce some very, very isolated freezing rain or sleet showers. More likely than not you won’t even notice it, but don’t be surprised if you run into a few sleet pellets Monday evening in southern Arkansas.

The cold air will not be shy once it gets here. Monday evening winds will quickly switch out of the north, sustained at 10-20 MPH, with gusts as high as 40 MPH possible. Temperatures will get to freezing shortly after midnight, with lows dropping into the middle to upper 20’s.

We’ll keep the winds and cold around for Tuesday morning, but precip will be over. This will combine to create wind chills in the teens and even single digits for some of us for the morning commute. This is getting into dangerously cold territory, so make sure you’re wearing extra layers before you head out.

And we’re not going to recover much during the day. Highs will struggle to hit 40, with clouds clearing throughout the day. Winds will also slowly subside.

Clear skies & calm winds will lead to another bone chilling night Tuesday into Wednesday. Lows are expected to be in the lower to middle 20’s. We should see a few record lows fall.

Good news is we do recover buy the time we get to next weekend, but it will be slow. Eventually we will get back into the middle 60’s by next weekend with no rain chances expected.