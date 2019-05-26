Weekend Weather: Sunday, May 26th

(5/26/19) Happy Sunday! We saw almost the exact same weather today as we saw Saturday. Highs again have been in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A few clouds have been around this afternoon as well.

Tonight is expected to b warm and humid again, but clouds will be on the increase. Lows will drop into the lower 70s.

For our Memorial Day, we will see similar weather once again. Clouds will clear out through the day, with highs getting into the lower 90s. Make sure you keep yourself healthy in the heat.

Our next chance of rain comes in for Tuesday. Some isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible, but most locations will stay dry. Temps will get into the lower 90s.

Wednesday will be hot & humid with a few clouds. Once again, temperatures will get into the lower 90s.

Thursday, a weak frontal system will move in, bringing a slightly better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be slightly cooler in the upper 80s.

For the end of the week, a hot humid and slightly unstable regime will set up, typical of this time of year. High will be in the lower to mid 90s with a small chance for some pop-up showers and thunderstorms during the heat of the day.