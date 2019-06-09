Weekend Weather: Sunday, June 9th

Happy Sunday! We’ve seen quite a few clouds out there. Despite this, temperatures have been able to climb into the upper 80’s to lower 90’s.

Some clouds will linger though the overnight hours and it will be a warm and muggy one. Lows will only drop into the lower to middle 70’s

Another area of low pressure will move in for the upcoming week, and highs will slowly drop into the lower to middle 80’s, as cool and dry air spills in. This system will bring no rain with it, only a few clouds from time to time.

Towards the end of the week, highs will slowly return to the lower 90’s, with humidity also increasing. Low end rain chances will return by this time next week.