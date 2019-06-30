Weekend Weather: Sunday, June 30th







Good Sunday to you! It’s been another warm and humid day, with some isolated showers and storms developing once again during the heat of the day.

These will continue through the course of the evening before wrapping up, mainly after sunset. Lows will eventually drop into the lower 70’s, with a chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm through the night. There could be areas of patchy fog as well.

Our weather really doesn’t change too much over the next week, as weak high pressure will be in control of things. Highs will generally be in the lower 90’s, with enough upper level support for some afternoon showers and storms each day. Not everyone will see rain.

This is great news as many people will be out and about for 4th of July festivities. Thursday (Independence Day) will be seasonably hot and humid, with a chance for an isolated shower or storm. No need to cancel plans, but if thunder roars, go indoors!

High pressure will gradually strengthen through the weekend, keeping rain chances low and raising our highs to the middle to upper 90’s.