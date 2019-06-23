Weekend Weather: Sunday, June 23rd













Happy Sunday! We’ve been dealing with some hit and miss showers and thunderstorms through the course of the day. Temperatures have also been on the hot side once again, with afternoon temps in the middle 90’s. Heat Index Values have also been in the mid to upper 100’s.

An upper level disturbance will move through the ArkLaMiss later tonight into Monday morning, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is also expected in the form of damaging winds, with locations further north and west seeing the best chance for severe weather.

An Enhanced (3.5) risk exists mainly for Ouachita and Columbia counties, with the vast majority of the ArkLaMiss under a Slight (2/5) risk. A Marginal (1/5) risk exists for mainly our river parishes.

Storms will move in as early as sunset into portions of southern Arkansas, moving south and eastward through the ArkLaMiss until clearing the area by sunrise Monday.

High temperatures for Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 80’s due to the rainfall. We will see highs rebound to the lower 90’s by the end of the week.

We will continue to see a few more disturbances move through the ArkLaMiss through the remainder of the week, bringing elevated rain and storm chances. While severe weather chances are hard to nail down, some of the storms will likely offer low end severe weather potential.