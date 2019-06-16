Weekend Weather: Sunday, June 16th

Happy Father’s Day! We’ve seen our fair share of showers and thunderstorms through the day today. We had one lone severe thunderstorm in Ashley county but otherwise, the activity has remained sub severe.

Rain and storms will continue through tonight. Another disturbance currently moving through Texas will bring us another round of showers and thunderstorms tonight. These are expected to move southeastward and could clip our southwestern parishes tonight. While some strong storms are possible, severe weather will remain unlikely.

This complex of storms is expected to be near the gulf coast by the time we get to sunrise tomorrow. If this pans out, then our shower and storm chances will be greatly reduced in the ArkLaMiss due to poor moisture and instability return. With that being said, the best chance for showers and storms tomorrow ill be our river parishes and counties, with everyone else seeing a somewhat lower chance.

Some lingering showers and storms will be possible for our Tuesday, with sunny and dry weather moving in for Wednesday. Highs will also return to the lower to middle 90’s by this time.

A disturbance will bring some lower end chances for rain by Thursday, with highs remaining in the lower 90’s.

Friday and Saturday will feature typical June weather. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with a few clouds. We could see some isolated showers and storms on Sunday.