Weekend Weather: Sunday, July 7th











Happy Sunday! some of us have seen the heat, while most of us have been dealing with showers and thunderstorms thanks to a disturbance that held together from Oklahoma.

There is a Heat Advisory out for Grant and La Salle parishes 6 P.M. tonight. Thankfully, most us have seen some relief from this storm complex, in the form of rain itself or from rain cooled winds.

Tonight things should quiet down across the ArkLaMiss, especially after the sun goes down. Lows tonight will be in the lower 70’s, with a few passing clouds expected. We could see a couple isolated showers out there, but most of us should be dry.

For the start of the work week, it will be hot & humid once again, and we’ll still have some showers and storms around. However, compared to today, Monday will have less showers and storms around.

High pressure re-asserts itself back over the ArkLaMiss for a good deal of the upcoming week, bringing some of the hottest temperatures of the summer season so far. Highs could get into the middle to upper 90’s, with a few locations reaching the century mark. Heat indices will be in the 105-110 range, so Heat Advisories will likely be issued through the week. Make sure you’re taking the necessary heat safety precautions this week!

An interesting patter chance comes for the end of the week into next week. A disturbance currently over land (yes, you heard that right), specifically over portions of the South will drift into the Gulf of Mexico, spinning up an area of low pressure that has a chance of becoming a tropical system.

The National Hurricane Center has given this disturbance a 50/50 chance of developing into at least a tropical storm.

This is certainly not a normal set-up when it comes to tropical development, but it could drift towards the Texas/Louisiana/Mississippi coastline sometime during the end of the week. Models are starting to show that this could get closer to our next of the wood by the end of the week. What does that mean for rain chances? Well, it’s hard to tell at this time, but computer models seem to want to keep the ArkLaMiss dry, at least for now.