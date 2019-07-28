Weekend Weather: Sunday, July 28th







WEST MONROE, LA (7/28/19) Good Sunday to you! We’ve seen another fairly typical summer day with lots of sunshine around, and a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around. Upper level support hasn’t been the best, therefore activity has remained isolated.

All shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to wrap up this evening, with another warm and humid night expected. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70’s with a few passing clouds around.

Things change as we start the upcoming work week as a cold front makes it closer to us. While temperatures really won’t change too much with this front, showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread through the day Monday, as better upper level support gets here. Highs will try to get to the lower 90’s; it just depends on how quickly the showers and thunderstorms get here.

This front will either stall or continue its southeastward track very slowly as we get to Tuesday, keeping widespread showers and thunderstorms around. Highs will generally be in the upper 80’s.

We will see a brief break in the shower and thunderstorm activity for Wednesday and Thursday, but the chances never really go away. Highs will return to the lower 90’s as well.

By the weekend, more unsettled weather will move back in, bringing more widespread showers and thunderstorms back.