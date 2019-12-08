Weekend Weather: Sunday, December 8th

WEST MONROE, LA (12/08/19) Good Sunday to you! It’s been a cool and cloudy day for the most part. We started off very foggy but it eventually lifted through the day. Temperatures haven’t recovered too much today as we sit mostly in the 50’s.

From here until midnight we only expect to drop a few degrees before we start to see warming through the course of the night. Lows will start off in the middle 50’s, warming to the middle 60’s by the time we head out the door tomorrow. We will keep the cloud cover around but shouldn’t see any showers until we get to Monday afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to warm through the day Monday, eventually peaking into the middle 70’s towards the afternoon. The cold front is expected to get here by Monday afternoon/evening, with temperatures dropping quickly after that. Rain will continue to slowly increase in coverage through the evening into the overnight hours.

Most, if not all of tuesday is expected to be wet as light to moderate rain falls across the ArkLaMiss. This will be a cold rain with highs struggling to get into the lower 50’s. We will also have a brisk wind out of the northwest, so make sure you bundle up as you head out the door.

Something that needs to be watched will be the possibility of some change over up in Southern Arkansas during the Tuesday afternoon/evening time frame. Recent forecast runs are hinting at the colder air getting her faster, which could result in some brief winter precipitation for our Southern Arkansas counties. Nothing is set in stone and accumulation isn’t expected at this time, but it’s worth watching.

Once this system moves out we will stay cooler and eventually the sun will come back for wednesday. Highs will get into the lower 50’s.

The good news is we will see recovery through the end of the week into the weekend. We will see some increasing clouds for Thursday into Friday, but we should stay dry.