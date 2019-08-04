Weekend Weather: Sunday, August 4th









WEST MONROE, LA (8/4/19) Happy Sunday! Today was fairly similar to what we saw yesterday, expect the only difference is that we saw more moisture and somewhat better upper level support, which allowed there to be more in the way of showers and storms across the ArkLaMiss. With that being said, th activity overall has been isolated, and many have not seen rain.

Expect this chance for showers and storms to continue for at least the next few hours. Once the sun goes down, the chance of shower and storms will end, and we’ll be left with a few clouds and muggy conditions. Lows tonight will drop into the lower 70’s.

As we start our work week, more of the same can be expected. Highs will get into the lower to middle 90’s, with that low end chance of shower and storms developing mainly afternoon.

This will be the general trend through the work week as a stagnant weather pattern persists over the ArkLaMiss. However, with this being said, we will be cranking up the heat with each passing day.

This is due to high pressure off towards our north and west that will gather strength each day. Towards the end of the work week and into the weekend, this area of high pressure will move itself further east, slowly but surely, and will be centered near northern and eastern Texas. This will allow our highs to reach the upper 90’s by the end of the week, with some locations even possibly cracking the century mark. This will also lower our rain chances for next weekend, so don’t count on much, if any, relief from those afternoon showers and thunderstorms.