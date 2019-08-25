Weekend Weather: Sunday, August 25th











WEST MONROE, LA (8/25/19) Happy Sunday! We started off the day with plenty of clouds and some showers and storms around. As far as shower and thunderstorms, however, much of the activity has remained out of our area.

Tonight, some clouds will linger around with the chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Tomorrow will be pretty similar to what we saw today, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms through the day. Highs should get into the lower 90’s.

Once our little tropical disturbance from the Gulf starts to fall apart and move out, the effects from north westerly flow start to take over. Disturbances moving along that flow will help to keep elevated chances for showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday.

We are also keeping our eye out for Tropical Storm Dorian, currently sitting in the Atlantic. It is expected to become a Hurricane by the time we get to Wednesday of this week, mainly impacting the Caribbean and eastern coasts of the United States. The impacts from this system look low, if any, at this time.

Once our cold front moves through, we are going to get a taste of some nice weather. The front won’t cool us down per say, but the much drier air that’s coming in behind this front will make it NICe, especially for our overnight lows. It would be good weather to crack those windows open and enjoy!