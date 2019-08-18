Weekend Weather: Sunday, August 18th









WEST MONROE, LA (8/18/19) Happy Sunday! It’s been another hot and humid one for the ArkLaMiss with plenty of sunshine between the clouds. Highs have generally been in the middle 90’s, with heat index values in the lower to middle 100’s.

We do have a Heat Advisory in effect until 7 P.M Monday evening due to similar heat index values we have today.

There have also been a few showers and thunderstorms around, especially in our southern parishes and in southern Arkansas, as we’re seeing activity building on the sea breeze front to the south and some boundaries in northern and eastern sections.

Tonight, showers and storms will be around until sunset, dissipating afterwards. Lows tonight will drop into the middle 70’s with a few clouds early.

We’ll have a better chance for showers and thunderstorms for Monday afternoon, mainly during the afternoon as we have some weak upper level support moving in from multiple boundaries. High temperatures will generally be the same, with mid to upper 90’s expected. Heat index values will be in the middle 100’s once again, so take it easy if you’re going to be out and about.

As we start the upcoming work week, an unsettled pattern will situate itself over the ArkLaMiss. There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms each day, with chances slowly increasing towards the end of the week. Highs will generally be in the middle 90’s to start the week, with highs slowly cooling off into the lower 90’s by the end of the week thanks to the increased cloud cover, showers and storms.