Weekend Weather – Saturday, September 7th







WEST MONROE, LA (09/07/19) Happy Saturday! Hopefully you’re staying cool out there today as our late summer heat wave continues across the ArkLaMiss. Many saw the triple digit heat, with upper 90’s elsewhere. There has been lots of sunshine as well with some humidity, but all in all not overly oppressive.

This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Heat Advisory through this evening, but they will likely have daily advisories as long as it remains hot, which it looks like it will.

Tonight will remain quiet and clear, with a light breeze out of the west. Lows will drop into the lower to middle 70’s.

The second half of the weekend is going to mimic the first half with lots of sunshine and hot temperatures. Highs are expected to hit the century mark for many of us once again. Make sure you’re staying hydrated if you’re going to be out and about!

We’ll have subtle changes in our weather for the extended period, but all in all it will remain very hot and mostly dry. Some low rain chances will be possible Monday afternoon and again towards next weekend, not enough to help with increasing drought conditions across the ArkLaMiss.