Weekend Weather: Saturday, September 28th







WEST MONROE, LA (9/28/19) Happy Saturday! After some cooler temperatures over the last couple of days, the heat has returned across the ArkLaMiss as high pressure strengthens.

Some showers have tried their best to form today, with most of the activity staying just outside the ArkLaMiss. We could see a stray shower through the early evening, with activity diminishing after sunset.

Tonight will be a warm and muggy one, especially for this time of year. Lows are expected to drop into the lower 70’s with clear skies.

Tomorrow high pressure will continue to build but it won’t be centered over us. Aside from a few clouds, lots of sunshine and hot temperatures can be expected with highs reaching the middle 90’s.

This ridge of high pressure will hold a tight grip on the patter as we go through the first half of the upcoming week. Highs will reach the middle to upper 90’s with a few clouds from time to time, only furthering the drought. This has also prompted more counties and parishes to be added to the list of burn bans.

We will see changes by the time we get to the Thursday/Friday timeframe. A weak cold front will bring an increase in cloud cover and chance for showers and thunderstorms. With this being said, chances remain low at this moment due to uncertainties, only about a 20 percent chance.

Once this front moves through, clear skies and somewhat cooler and drier conditions can be expected. Highs will drop from the upper 90’s to the lower 90’s, even possibly upper 80’s if the front manages to hold together enough.

The tropics are starting to quiet down as we only have one system to watch. Hurricane Lorenzo is way out in the Atlantic and is expected to turn northward, with no impacts to the United States expected.