Weekend Weather: Saturday, September 21st











Happy Saturday! We’re seeing a break from the showers and storms today, just in time for weekend festivities. Temperatures have been generally in the lower 90’s with some clouds.

Tonight will be warm, clear and quiet. We’ll see lows dropping into the lower 70’s.

As high pressure temporarily takes control of our weather, the drier conditions will stay with us until we start the new week. Tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer than what we say today, with no rain chances expected. This is good news for those who are wanting to head out to the ArkLaMiss Fair or for any evening events.

The tropics have been fairly active as of late, but the Atlantic is starting to take a breather. Now Tropical Jerry is currently the most significant system, with only a couple other disturbances. None look to impact the ArkLaMiss, and much of Jerry’s impact will remain over water.

Things start to change by the time we start the new work week. We will have some low chances for rain as we will have a couple fronts moving into the region. For Monday into Tuesday, It looks like the majority of the rain will stay to our North and West, but it will bring a chance for some showers and storms, especially Tuesday.

We will get a break Wednesday before we see another front make its way through the ArkLaMiss. This one doesn’t appear as strong at the moment, therefore only offering a 20% chance for showers and storms for mainly Thursday.

Temperatures through the week look to stay in the lower to middle 90’s. It looks like by next weekend high pressure will return, drying us out and heating us up into the middle to upper 90’s once again.

We certainly need the rain, as drought conditions continue to worsen across the ArkLaMiss. There are still many burn bans in effect, despite the recent rainfall.