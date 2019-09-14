Weekend Weather: Saturday, September 14th











WEST MONROE, LA (9/14/19) Happy Saturday! Yet another hot and somewhat humid one for us this weekend as pesky high pressure staying in control of our weather. We’ve seen lots of sunshine and some puffy cumulus clouds.

We’ve also seen a few very very isolated showers out there, but all in all most of us are dry.

The continued hot and dry weather is fueling drought conditions across the ArkLaMiss. Drought continues to intensify, with Moderate drought starting to show up across more of the area. This leading to more parishes and counties to issue burn bans. drought is expected to get worse as unseasonably hot temperatures and low rain chances look to stick around.

The tropics are currently very active, with multiple disturbances and a Tropical Storm (Humberto). The only one to really affect our weather is a small disturbance that’s currently sitting in the Gulf of Mexico. While this is expected to really not develop into anything and head mostly into Texas, we could see a few isolated showers from some of its moisture

With that being said, high pressure will remain in control of our pattern through much of the upcoming work week. Highs will be in the upper 90’s to lower 100’s, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and maybe an isolated shower or two.

Changes try to work their way in towards the end of the week, as a “cold” front ultimately washes out over the ArkLaMiss. It will provide a low chance for some showers and thunderstorms for the end of the week, but at this time it looks like not everyone will see rain. It will still be quite hot too, with highs in the middle and upper 90’s even on days there’s rain chances.

After this front washes out and moves on, it will be somewhat cooler and drier for the weekend. Computer models want to hint at some stronger front for next week, but this is still very far out.