Weekend Weather: Saturday, October 26th





WEST MONROE, LA (10/26/19) Good Saturday! It’s been a cool and soggy day despite not seeing much in the way of rainfall. Temperatures have generally been in the 60’s with some peaks of sunshine here and there under cloudy skies.

Tonight the clouds are expected to slowly clear from west to east. With cooler temperatures and plenty of moisture still in the air, we will see areas of fog developing through the night. Lows are expected to drop into the upper 40’s to lower 50’s, right about where we’re supposed to be this time of year.

Tomorrow will essentially be a polar opposite of what we saw today. Another than some fog to start the day off, we will lots of sunshine through the day, with temperatures getting into the lower 70’s.

Warm and sunny conditions will continue into Monday with a few more clouds than Sunday. Highs will also be a little bit warmer, with highs getting into the middle 70’s.

Moisture also really starts to return by the time we get to Tuesday ahead of our next system. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 70’s but a low end chance for showers and storms will exist for later Tuesday, continuing through the night.

Showers and storms will be more widespread for Wednesday as a strong cold front moves through. Once again highs will generally be in the lower 70’s.

Some strong storms will be possible with this round. However, at this time it appears widespread severe weather looks unlikely. Periods of heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds appear to be the largest threats.

Showers and storms will persist through Wednesday night into Thursday morning, clearing towards the afternoon and evening. Much cooler air will be moving in during this time, so if you’re planning on taking the children out for Trick or Treating, they may want to wear an extra layer or two under that costume.

Speaking of the cold air, Friday morning will one of the coldest mornings we’ve seen since Winter. Lows are expected to approach freezing, and it’s looking more likely our northern areas could see a light freeze. This would be for folks mainly in southern Arkansas, with more localized freezing reading possible along I-20. Regardless, it’s going to be cold for everyone!

Despite lots of sunshine Friday, it is going to be chilly through the day. Highs are going to struggle to hit the 60 degree mark.

The sunny weather continues into the weekend but we will gradually warm up, with highs getting into the middle 60’s.