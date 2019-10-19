Weekend Weather: Saturday, October 19th















WEST MONROE, LA (10/19/19) Happy Saturday! We saw yet another beautiful day across the ArkLaMiss today with lots of sunshine, a few clouds and temperatures in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s.

Tonight will be a mostly clear evening but we’ll also have a few clouds from time to time. Lows will be more mild than the last few mornings, with lower 60’s expected as opposed to the lower 50’s.

We had a tropical system out in the Gulf; Tropical Storm Nestor. It is now Post Tropical Storm Nestor. The only impact we’ve seen so far is the cloud cover from this system. It is moving fairly quickly off towards the north and east and will not affect the weather in the ArkLaMiss.

Tomorrow will be more warm and moist compared to today with more clouds around. We will have the chance to see some isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Monday will offer the best chance for showers and storms as the cold front from our next system will bring a round of showers and storms throughout the day. Some strong to severe storms will be possible, especially the closer to the Mississippi river you are. Damaging winds, some small hail and an isolated brief tornado are possible. Most of the ArkLaMiss is under at least a Slight (2/5) risk.

This system clears out for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, leading to some more beautiful Fall weather. Highs will dip into the lower 70’s, with lows in the 40’s and 50’s.

There looks to be another system moving in by the time we get towards the end of the week. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening. The best chance for showers and storms looks to be Friday. Once this system clears out we will see quite a cool down, with highs dropping into the lower to middle 60’s by next weekend.