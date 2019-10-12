Weekend Weather: Saturday, October 12th







WEST MONROE, LA (10/12/19) Good Saturday to you! We had a chilly start to the morning with most locations getting into the 40’s, some isolated locations up north saw lows dip into the upper 30’s.

Once the sun came out, most locations have warmed to the 60’s with a chilly breeze. This made for an absolutely beautiful day overall with a few clouds from time to time.

There is a little disturbance that will move through beginning later tonight continuing mainly for the first half of tomorrow. It will be another chilly one with lows in the 40’s mainly north of I-20 and lows in the 50’s south of I-20.

Showers should start to wrap up by noon, with gradual clearing through the afternoon and evening. Highs will struggle to get into the lower 70’s.

We get a break from the rain through Sunday night into Monday morning, before more showers and thunderstorms roll in for the second half of Columbus Day. Highs will be a bit warmer due to more warm, moist air coming up from the south, getting into the upper 70’s.

Showers and storms will continue through the night Monday and then for a good deal of the day Tuesday as the frontal boundary responsible somewhat stalls out over our area. This is good news considering we need the rain. Severe weather chances look low, but some strong to isolated severe storms could be possible through the day.

This front then eventually moves out of our area by the time we get to Wednesday. Highs will drop to the lower 70’s, with a few showers possible in the morning.

Thursday and Friday look to remain dry as brief ridging from high pressure moves in. This will warm our highs back to the mid 70’s to lower 80’s with a few clouds.

Another front looks to move in by the time we get to next weekend, with showers and thunderstorms returning. Saturday looks to be the warmest day, with highs getting into the mid 80’s.