Weekend Weather: Saturday, November 23rd





WEST MONROE, LA (11/23/19) Happy Saturday! After our rainy mess Friday we cleared out nicely today with lots of sunshine and a few clouds. There was a chill in the air with breezy northwesterly winds and cooler temps. Highs have been in the mid to upper 50’s.

Tonight we will stay clear and temperatures will drop quickly. Temperatures will drop to near freezing, but everyone should stay above freezing. Lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

Tomorrow will be very similar to today but we will be a few degrees warmer with lots of sunshine. Highs will get into the lower to middle 60’s.

We will see warming as we start the week, with moisture increasing as well. Temperatures will return in the upper 70’s by the time we hit Tuesday.

Speaking of Tuesday, we’ll see showers and storms returning by that time as system #1 of Thanksgiving week moves in. The best chance looks to be later Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Showers and storms quickly wrap up by the time we get to Wednesday. We should be dry but it will be cloudy and cooler with highs returning to the lower 60’s.

We’ll start to see the showers return as early as Thanksgiving as system #2 starts to move in from the west. While many of us will remain dry for Thanksgiving, shower and thunderstorm chances steadily increase through the weekend.