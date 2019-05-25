Weekend Weather: Saturday, May 25th

Happy Saturday! It’s been another hot & steamy one without any showers or thunderstorms around. Highs have been in the lower 90s.

Tonight, a few passing clouds will be possible, but things will remain quiet. Lows will drop into the upper 60s and 70s.

For our Sunday, more of the same can be expected. Highs will get into the lower to middle 90s with some afternoon clouds.

Memorial Day will be hot and humid one, with very similar weekend weather expected. Remember to stay hydrated, wear breathable clothing and sunscreen!

This weather will continue into the first half of the upcoming work week. A weak front will move through on Thursday, bringing a chance for some scattered showers & thunderstorms. Highs will also drop into the upper 80s as well.

For the weekend, hot and dry weather returns as high pressure settles in. Highs will return to the lower to middle 90s, with a few afternoon clouds.