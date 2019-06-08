Weekend Weather: Saturday, June 8th

Good Saturday! We’ve seen some clouds out there today but no showers or storms have developed. Temperatures have warmed into the upper 80’s.

Things will be quiet tonight as our low pressure system that has given us shower and storms chances moves out. Clouds will also clear with lows dropping into the upper 60’s.

Tomorrow will be the last hot one we see for a little while. Highs will get into the lower 90’s, with mostly sunny skies.

Another area of low pressure will move in for the upcoming week, and highs will slowly drop into the middle 80’s, as cool and dry air spills in. This system will bring no rain with it, only a few clouds from time to time.

Towards the end of the week, highs will slowly return to the lower 90’s, with humidity also increasing. Rain chances will stay out of our area for the foreseeable future.