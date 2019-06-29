Weekend Weather: Saturday, June 29th







Happy Saturday! It’s been a fairly pleasant day with all things being considered. Temperatures have generally been in the middle to upper 80’s with a few passing clouds.

Some of our western parishes have seen some shower and storms, but nothing has been severe.

Tonight, most of the activity will wind down, but an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out. Lows are expected to fall into the lower 70’s with a few passing clouds.

Tomorrow will be another warm to hot day with some afternoon clouds. There will be some isolated showers and storms around, mainly during the heat of the day.

This pattern will continue through much of the extended aside from Wednesday. A weak disturbance will bring an elevated chance for showers and storms. But with that being said, the overall chance will remain around 30 percent.

The 4th of July will offer fairly typical July-like weather; highs will be in the lower 90’s with some isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to climb into the weekend with mid to upper 90’s returning. Rain chances will also decrease during this time as high pressure strengthens.