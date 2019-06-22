Weekend Weather: Saturday, June 22nd













(6/22/19) Happy Saturday! Hopefully everyone is staying cool out there as we are dealing with another very hot and humid day for the ArkLaMiss. High have generally been in the middle 90’s, with heat index values pushing 110 in some spots. Aside from a few clouds, no showers or storms have been around to cool us down.

Tonight will be very similar to what we saw last night, with lows in the upper 70’s, to even a few locations staying in the lower 80’s. No rain chances are expected but a few passing clouds will be around.

Tomorrow will once again be very hot and humid, with most locations reaching the lower to middle 90 degree mark. The difference tomorrow will be the chance for some shower and thunderstorm activity, mainly afternoon. Some of these storms could briefly go severe as well for some gusty winds.

A disturbance will move out of the northwest for late Sunday night into Monday morning, bringing a low end chance for some severe weather. A Marginal (1/5) risk for severe storms covers much of the ArkLaMiss, aside from our extreme southeastern parishes. Damaging winds will be the main threats with these storms. they will continue to weaken as they move further south and east.

A few more disturbances will stick around for the first half of the upcoming work week, but rain chances will slowly taper off towards the end of the week. Highs will remain near seasonal for the remainder of the extended period, with some spotty storm chances each afternoon.