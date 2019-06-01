Weekend Weather: Saturday, June 1st Video

Good Saturday to you! It's June 1st; not only are we starting a new month, it's also meteorological Summer and the first day of Hurricane season! And there are some things to keep our eyes out on in the tropics.

There is a little circulation near the Bay of Campeche that the National Hurricane Center is looking at. Right now, it has a 60% chance of seeing development. Direct impacts are not expected to the United States, but this could send some moisture our way to help increase rain chances for the ArkLaMiss.

We will stay hot and mostly dry for the next few days. Hot & humid conditions can be expected until about Wednesday, when low pressure moves in to give us better rain chances. Mid 90's with some clouds and an isolated shower will be possible until Wednesday.

Rain chances increase later Wednesday into the start of the weekend as a slow moving low pressure moves by. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be Thursday, with some lingering activity for the weekend.